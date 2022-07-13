Last chance to have your say on new Port Ellen ferry hub

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is inviting members of the community to share their opinion on proposed improvements and upgrades at Port Ellen Ferry Terminal, Islay.

CMAL, which owns the ferry terminal, is planning a significant harbour redevelopment project, which will increase the size vehicle marshalling area, increase staff and visitor parking, improve port operations for commercial use, improve passenger access to vessels, and deliver a new terminal building.

Design options have been developed and CMAL is seeking community feedback through a survey.

Details of the preferred option and the survey can be accessed online at www.cmassets.co.uk/project/port-ellen-terminal-development

Hard copies are available at Port Ellen Post Office, and at the ferry terminal building, where there will be designated drop-off boxes for completed surveys.

The survey is open until 11.30pm on Sunday July 17. Feedback will then be incorporated and a preferred option identified this summer, before a business case report is submitted to Transport Scotland for a decision in autumn 2022.

In June, CMAL hosted a community engagement event at Ramsay Hall in Port Ellen to update islanders on the proposed upgrades at Port Ellen Ferry Terminal.

‘The existing shoreside ferry terminal infrastructure at Port Ellen is spatially constrained and cannot efficiently operate with the ferries that will use the terminal, both now and in the future,’ the presentation explained.

‘CMAL also own the ferries which operate to Islay, and have ordered two new Islay vessels which will be brought into service from late 2024.

‘The new vessels will bring an almost 40 per cent increase in vehicle and freight capacity to the Islay routes, a reduction in emissions, and

improve the resilience of the wider fleet.

‘To prepare for the arrival of the new Islay vessels, CMAL are upgrading the berth infrastructure to accommodate the new vessels at Port Ellen, Port Askaig, Kennacraig and Colonsay as part of the CMAL Islay Vessel Enabling Works Project.

‘Separately [CMAL is] upgrading the shoreside facilities at Port Ellen as part of this Port Ellen Terminal Development Project.’

Further queries and additional written feedback can be emailed to petd@cmassets.co.uk or posted to: Port Ellen Terminal Development, CMAL, Municipal Buildings, Fore St, Port Glasgow PA14 5EQ.

Caption: CMAL is holding a community survey to determine the favoured option, out of five possibilities, for its Port Ellen Ferry Terminal Development. The deadline has been extended until July 17 to encourage more responses, and the survey can be found on CMAL’s website, and at the Port Ellen Post Office and ferry terminal building.