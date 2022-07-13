Islay distillery variation granted

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The owners of an Islay distillery have been granted permission to extend its off sales area and make changes to its layout ahead of its public reopening – which they hope will be in less than two months’ time.

The Caol Ila Distillery by Diageo, at Port Askaig, was granted a licence in November 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down its development.

And a successful bid has been made to add a further four square metres to the off sales area, as well as minor changes to the layout.

The variation to the premises licence was granted at a meeting of the Argyll and Bute Licensing Board on Tuesday, June 28.

Solicitor Ewan McGillivray, of Morton Fraser, said: “Diageo is making a substantial investment in whisky tourism in Scotland. The centrepiece of this is the Johnnie Walker experience in Princes Street in Edinburgh.

‘One of the things that seeks to do is direct whisky aficianados and tourists to other areas, which include Caol Ila, with its wonderful views across to Jura.

‘My colleague appeared before the board in November 2019 to seek approval for the visitor experience to replace the former visitor centre. This covers some three floors and was granted without difficulties.

‘Unfortunately, as with many things, the pandemic slowed down progress, but it is hoped it will be open very soon. The plan is to open to the public on Thursday, August 25.

‘It was identified that some changes to the layout are required, including an increase of the off sales capacity.’

The change to the licence conditions will also see bar meals added at the distillery.