Council reaffirms commitment to Armed Forces Covenant

Argyll and Bute Council has reaffirmed its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

This is a pledge that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve with their lives.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Maurice Corry, Lomond North, welcomed the news.

He said: ‘Those who serve, or who have served in the armed forces, protect our nation with honour, courage and commitment.

‘It is therefore only right that we treat them with dignity and that they have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen, whether it is help in finding a home, starting a career, access to health care, etc.

‘By renewing our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, we are letting members of the armed forces know that we value their contribution and they continue to have our support and upmost respect.’