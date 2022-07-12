Argyll’s Rose Marie receives OBE

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll professor recently received her OBE from The Queen at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Professor Rose Marie Parr received her Officer of the Order of the British Empire medal for services to pharmacy and pharmaceutical education at the event on June 24.

Professor Parr, who lives in Cairnbaan, became chief pharmaceutical officer for Scotland in 2015 following periods of service in the NHS and in Scottish universities.

A delighted Professor Parr said: ‘I am honoured and thrilled to be included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

‘For me, this OBE is about recognition of the pharmacy profession and pharmaceutical education across Scotland. As the former Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for Scotland, I would pay tribute to all of the care that community and hospital pharmacy teams deliver to the people of the communities we serve.

‘I am so chuffed to bits about this award. Over the last 40 years I have had the great pleasure of working in a profession that I am still passionate about and it has been a great honour to be able to contribute to pharmacy.’