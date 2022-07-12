Port Ellen Ferry Terminal development – have your say

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is inviting the local community to share their opinion on proposed improvements and upgrades at Port Ellen Ferry Terminal.

CMAL, which owns the ferry terminal, is planning a significant harbour redevelopment project, which will increase the vehicle marshalling area, increase staff and visitor parking, improve port operations for commercial use, improve passenger access to vessels, and deliver a new terminal building.

Design options have been developed and CMAL is seeking community feedback through a survey.

Details of the preferred option and the survey can be accessed online at www.cmassets.co.uk/project/port-ellen-terminal-development

Hard copies are available at Port Ellen Post Office and at the ferry terminal building, where there will be designated drop-off boxes for completed surveys.

The survey is open until 11.30pm on Sunday, July17 .

Further queries and additional written feedback can be emailed to petd@cmassets.co.uk or posted to: Port Ellen Terminal Development, CMAL, Municipal Buildings, Fore St, Port Glasgow PA14 5EQ.