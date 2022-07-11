Easy afternoon at Easy Club
Mid Argyll’s Easy Club is holding an afternoon of musical magic this Saturday July 16.
There will be the chance to drop by and have a cuppa, a listen, or join in with a song or two and even bang on a drum.
The Music in the Middle session at the Baptist Church in Lochgilphead runs from 1pm to 5pm and entry and refreshments are by donation.