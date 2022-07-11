Councillor expenses revealed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute councillors’ total salaries rose by more than £27,000 in the 2021/22 financial year – but mileage expense claims reduced by 50 per cent.

Figures published by the authority revealed salaries paid to members totalled £744,735 from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The figure for the previous 12 months was £717,047. Most councillors received a basic salary of £18,571 in 2021/22, increased from £17,837.

The total amount claimed in mileage expenses in the most recent financial year was £3,591, reduced from £7,596.

All meetings in 2021/22 were held remotely, leading the majority of councillors to claim no mileage expenses.

Despite that, the total claimed for telephone and ICT expenses also fell, from £7,166 to £6,133.

The council’s leader, Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat Councillor Robin Currie, received more than £45,000 from the council in 2021/22.

His salary was £37,148, while he claimed £1,413 in mileage expenses, £1,628 for other travel expenses and £4,847 for accommodation.

Councillor Currie lives on Islay and as well as being council leader is a member of several local and national committees.

The council’s deputy leader, Helensburgh Central Conservative councillor Gary Mulvaney, received only his £26,313 salary, claiming no expenses.

The area’s former provost, ex-Helensburgh and Lomond South Conservative councillor David Kinniburgh, received £28,881, with his total expenses coming to just over £1,000. The vast majority of his expenses were for use of a council car.

Former Kintyre and the Islands independent councillor Alastair Redman, who like Mr Kinniburgh lost his seat at the elections in May, was the other councillor to claim more than £1,000 in mileage expenses. Similarly to councillor Currie, he lives on Islay.

Many of the councillors who claimed mileage expenses were members of the planning, protective services and licensing committee, who carried out site visits ahead of public hearings on planning applications.

Former Lomond North Conservative councillor Paul Collins, who was elected in a by-election in December but stood down five months later, received no money from the council.

Councillors elected to the authority in the elections in May are not included in the figures due to polling day being outwith the timeframe.