Weekend music club
The Baptist Church in Lochgilphead is hosting a music club for Mid Argyll that will promote creativity, inclusion and diversity.
The lively afternoon of music takes place on Saturday, July 16, from 1-5pm in the Union Street church, so why not drop in and have a cuppa, maybe sing a song or bang a drum, and help make a joyful noise. Entry and refreshments are by donation.