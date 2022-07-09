Art show rocks up at Crinan Hotel

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kintyre Rocks: The ancient shapes of Kintyre by artist and printmaker Karen Beauchamp is now on show at the Crinan Hotel coffee shop.

The exhibition is inspired by the unique shapes and colours of the ancient rock formations of the Kintyre Peninsular through the seasons, giving a unique view of the character that is so visually striking for this extraordinary area of Scotland.

Karen said: ‘Colour and creating handmade prints inspires me. The alchemy of Space – Colour – Texture – inherent in the natural designs of the landscape of the West Coast of Scotland inspire my printmaking techniques. Most of my work is created in my studio following days exploring the beaches and surrounding woodlands with my sketchbook and camera.’

The coffee shop is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

For more information on Karen’s work, visit www.karenbeauchamp.com

cap: Breaking Ground: new collection of oil paintings based on the unique geology of Scotland – The Crack of Dawn, oil on canvas