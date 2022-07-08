Thought for the Week, July 8 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The football shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the famous 1986 ‘hand of God’ game against England was sold at auction in April for £7.1 million – an incredible price for an old football shirt.

The Argentinian international wore the shirt in the World Cup quarter final match in Mexico City which is especially remembered for an incident where Maradona leapt high and seemed to punch the ball into the net.

The referee didn’t see that he had handled the ball and allowed the goal.

In the post-match interview, Maradona said he scored a little with his head and a little with the hand of God.

It has since been known as the ‘hand of God’ match.

Maradona tried to explain his own illegal play by blaming it on the hand of God.

In contrast, we are likely to make the mistake of not recognising the hand of God on our lives.

How often have we been disappointed when things didn’t go as planned, unaware that God’s hand was in it for our good.

Only later do we realise that had we got that job, had we married that person, had we caught that flight and not missed it, the results would have been disastrous.

It is hard at times but faith is the ability to recognise God’s mighty hand in every situation, even if, in the moment, we think that it is not the way we want it to be.

In the final analysis, the bible tells us we will discover that ‘in all things, God works for the good of those who love him.’ Romans 8v28.

It is worth remembering.

Ken Watson, Campbeltown Community Church.