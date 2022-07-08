Remembering Gertrude Canning

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

On Thursday June 30, a short ceremony of remembrance was held for Wren Gertrude Canning, on the 80th anniversary of her being murdered close to North Cromalt, Inveraray.

The service was led by Reverend Dorothy Wallace at the town’s Commemorative Stone and was attended by Gertrude’s great nephew Liam Canning, who travelled from his home in Strabane, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, and members of the Royal British Legion.

Gertrude Canning was 19 years old when she decided to join the Wrens, in April 1942.

Her first posting was Inveraray to serve at Admirality House, now The Loch Fyne Hotel.

She celebrated her 20th birthday there in the May, but, sadly, she was murdered while taking a walk through the woods.

Her body was discovered shortly before the Allied assault on German-occupied Dieppe.

Following the service, Mr Liam Canning said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to offer a special thanks on behalf of myself and the Canning family to the Inveraray Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland for their on-going support in maintaining Gertrude’s memory and the assistance they have given me over the past 10 years.

‘There are so many people to be thanked, but you all know who you are. However, there are two people, sadly no longer with us today, that I would like to mention.

‘I am referring to the late Jim Marten from the Legion and to the late Rae McGregor, Inveraray’s well-known historian.’