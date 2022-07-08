Jodie goes vegan for month to help Ukraine

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Ardrishaig teenager who took up a challenge set by a school friend has raised an amazing £152 for the people of Ukraine.

Jodie Allan, 13, was chatting with friends at Lochgilphead High School school when she first toyed with the idea of following a vegan diet, and when one of her friends bet her £10 that she would not last a month, Jodie decided to prove her wrong.

It was not an easy decision for the S3 pupil, who is a carnivore at heart and savours cheese and pasta a lot of the time, but she thought it would be a great opportunity to raise money for those less fortunate than herself.

With a wee bit of help from mum Dorothy, Jodie set up a GoFundMe page to raise awareness of her vegan journey and decided to donate the proceeds to Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine, the Lochgilphead-based appeal group that has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

Jodie explained why she wanted to support the people of war-torn Ukraine, saying: ‘People in Ukraine don’t have a lot of money for food just now and I wanted to help them. It was hard at times but I did it.’

Her unique fundraising effort was welcomed by the appeal group.

Group co-ordinator Nikki Thompson told the Advertiser: ‘Jodie is an amazing girl. She has done so well sticking to a vegan diet for a month and it’s very impressive she did this to help Ukrainian families.’

Jodie did not waver once in her quest and replaced her normal diet with fruit, vegetables, chips and beans on toast for a whole month.

She said it was difficult at times but she persevered and is now looking forward to eating sausages, pizza and cheese.

pic: Jodie Allan gets ready to tuck in to ‘another’ plate of beans and toast.