Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
On Saturday, July 2, Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club held its annual Glenfiddich Challenge Trophy competition.
It was three years since it had last been held due to Covid.
Twenty seven guns took part during a day of showers, with more than 50 targets for each competitor.
High Gun was A Pieri from Glasgow on 143/150. Second was club member Gordon Griffiths on 141. Third was John Gilchrist, Campbeltown on 140. Fourth was club member Kenny Mcgillivray on 139. Fifth was Donnie McPhail also a club member on 135.
Pool trap was won after a four-way shoot off by Stuart McNeill from East Kilbride. Best lady was Anne Marie Pietersz-Powell.
Club President Alex Gray thanked everyone for attending and all those who assisted in the running of the shoot throughout the day before presenting the prizes.