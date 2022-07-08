From our Files – week 27

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday July 6 2012

Young Zambians visit Mid Argyll

Families in Mid Argyll will once again be welcoming Zambian people into their homes this month as the Mthunzi Cultural Exchange gets under way.

Twelve young people from the Mthunzi Culture Group will arrive in Mid Argyll on July 29, when they will share their traditional music with Argyll residents.

A dynamic mix of drummers, dancers and actors from Zambia, the culture group will visit the area by invitation of Mid Argyll charity, the Mthunzi and Lilanda initiative (MALI).

The young Zambians, together with their Scottish counterparts, will learn about global citizenship throughout the three-week exchange, finding out about each other’s food security, experience of physical exercise and health issues.

They will also have a lot of fun.

The Zambians will also be contributing to social events in Mid Argyll during their visit, taking part in the MS Centre gala day and the Tayvallich ceilidh. They will also perform a concert with the Mitch Argyll Pipe Band and Gaelic singers.

MALI funds the education of vulnerable youngsters looked after by two projects in Zambia.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 5 2002

From Mid Argyll to Yale University

A former Lochgilphead Primary School pupil has graduated from one of America’s most prestigious universities.

Rowan Paton Risby recently achieved her Masters in fine art from Yale University, to which she had won a scholarship. Rowan attended Lochgilphead Primary School then Aberdeen Grammar School before she graduated with a BA (Hons) in drawing and painting from Edinburgh College of Art.

‘It was a marvellous experiencing a wonderful country where the education of young people is of paramount importance,’ said Rowan, who is continuing her career in Edinburgh.

‘I am very conscious of the leadership I have received over the years from teachers and lecturers.

‘My family and friends have been my strongest supporters. My mother Lesley and stepfather Andrew, Andrew’s parents, Mary and Phil Risby of Port Ann and, though sadly she did not live to see it, Mrs Pat Collard of Lochgair.’

Tarbert ferry commitment

An improved ferry service between Tarbert and Portavadie has been promised by the Scottish Executive.

Lewis Macdonald, Deputy Minister for Enterprise, Transport and Lifelong Learning, announced a package of proposals which include the formalising of the winter service between Kintyre and Cowal.

This is part of a consultation on tendering West Coast ferry services currently provided by Caledonian MacBrayne.

Tarbert businessman Iain Macintyre said this was excellent news, but added he would like to see cheaper fares for the service.

‘I think it would be cost-effective to reduce the fares because there would be an increase in traffic,’ said Mr Macintyre.

This point was also made by Hugh Raven, spokesman for the Labour Party in Argyll and Bute.

He added: ‘The uncertainty of the tendering process is unfortunate, but if it can bring efficiency savings it could have some benefits for the peninsular communities.’

Councillor Duncan MacIntyre, Argyll and Bute Council’s transport spokesman, said he welcomes the commitment to the ferry service between Tarbert and Portavadie but was angry that there should be a passenger-only service between Dunoon and Gourock.

He added: ‘I think it is right and just that this document should go out to public consultation and that the remote residents of remote communities have the chance to comment on the detail of the tender which will impact so much on their lives.

‘The council will send copies of the document to all the affected community councils to enable feedback comments from communities to the council and in order that the council’s full response will fully reflect their views.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 2 1982

‘Royal Baby’

Argyllshire’s ‘royal’ baby Felicity Marnie Ranger gave a big yawn for the camera prior to going home with her mother from Mid Argyll Hospital on Monday.

The new daughter of Dr and Mrs Ranger shares the same birthday as Prince William of Wales.

A telegram has been sent to Buckingham Palace by Argyll and Bute District Council offering the Prince and Princess of Wales the congratulations of the people of Argyll and Bute, following the birth of their son William.

Tayvallich Primary School exhibition

Tayvallich Primary School pupils put on a show of the session’s work entitled ‘A glimpse into the past’ in the village hall last week.

The glimpse went as far back in history as 14,000 BC with a panel of cave paintings said to have been ‘discovered’ by the pupils. It came complete with an excellent tableau of life among the cavemen.

Exhibits, murals and tableau brought the viewers to the 16th century with a colourful wall hanging of Raleigh laying down his cloak before Queen Elizabeth of England.

This was partnered by an excellent tableau of guests, beautifully costumed at an 18th-century ball.

Victoriana in sketches and memorabilia led to the 20th century with a display of ration books and identity cards, then there was tea and cakes, some baked by the pupils.

The artwork deserves a special mention and staff and pupils of Tayvallich school are to be congratulated for the thought, imagination and hard work which went into this show.

Sunday school outing to Dunderave

As last year’s evening outing in place of the traditional outing proved so popular with Inveraray Sunday schoolchildren, it was agreed to repeat the innovation this year.

The Hon Mrs John Weir willingly agreed the outing should be held at her home, Dunderave Castle.

On arrival, the boys and girls were welcomed by Mrs Weir who then took the children on a tour of the castle, which concluded in the dining room – known as the Red Banner Hall – where a picnic by Mr and Mrs Davie had been prepared.

The novelty of having a meal in the castle dining room added to the enjoyment of the day.

At the conclusion of the picnic, Phillip Ray proposed a vote of thanks to Mrs Weir on behalf of everyone.

The evening concluded with races on the castle lawn.

Cinderella

Children in Slochavullin have formed a club and have been working hard on a production of Cinderella which was presented before friends in the Lower Raslie Garden on Monday evening.

Marina Hall was fear-an-tighe and the Fairy Godmother, causing the audience to hold its breath as she leapt from the loft doorway in a cloud of feathers.

Benny Laycock was Cinderella and the very Ugly Sisters were Josephine Laycock and Namaste McLardy. The fairies magically changed cardboard mice into a rocking horse and a pumpkin into an ingenious cardboard coach on a pram base. Lizards were turned into footman who looked like Joey McLardy and Richard Pate. Irene Whitefield was Buttons; Colin Pate, Prince Charming.

Refreshments were served before a session of community singing.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday July 3 1962

Old people’s outing to Inveraray

Of all the trips and treats provided for the older people of the town by the Old People’s Welfare Committee the bus run to Inveraray on Saturday was generally felt to be the best of the series.

The party numbered about 50 senior citizens, two buses conveying them on their tour.

A surprise visit was paid to Inveraray Castle, the Duke of Argyll waiving the usual charge for entry.

It was pleasing to see Jock Higgins accompany the party, although because of his disability he did not go by bus but travelled in his own car, which Mrs Higgins drove.

Neither could he enter the castle, so Mrs Higgins drove him to the front door.

After staying there for a little while, Mr and Mrs Higgins returned to Inveraray where they were informed that the Duke would like to see Jock. It was then nearly time for high tea at MacBride‘s Hotel; Jock thought it better to remain with the main party and go back to the castle afterwards, which he did.

His Grace came out of the castle to talk to Mr and Mrs Higgins in their car.

New Zealand farmers are impressed

On June 28, a party of New Zealand farmers and their wives visited the estate and farms of Sir William Lithgow Bt. It was a beautiful day and they saw Argyll as its best.

They were welcomed by Sir William who introduced farm manager Mr Alan MacKenzie to give a brief outline of the type and size of the farms and stock carried.

As at this time of the year the stock are out grazing on the hill, samples of the various classes were brought in for inspection.

Mr MacKenzie explained the policy of breeding and said the foundation of the stock was pure Highlander.

The party were thrilled with the Highlanders.

They were shown Blackface shearling rams, polled shorthorn cattle and stud ewes with the lambs and the Blackface stock hoggs. The New Zealanders were particularly interested in the sheep drying fank which Sir William has built.

Back in 1982 and 1962, following the style of the day, The Advertiser did not name married women in their own right by giving their first names, with ‘Dr and Mrs’ and the ‘Hon Mrs John Weir’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Jock Higgins’. Only spinsters and girls under marriageable age had their first name in print; once married that all changed.

CAPTIONS:

2012: Ewen Lister, Brody Kalache and Andrew Stewart were amongst dozens of youngsters who descended on Lochgilphead on Friday for Sport on the Green.

The trio enjoyed taking part in a rugby coaching session which saw them take on a tackle bag, catch a giant rugby ball and run around cones.

Rugby was one of several sports available for young people to try, with football and tennis also proving popular.

Launched by Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (formerly Mid Argyll Youth Project) last year, Sport on the Green offers youngsters the chance to try new sports and find a hobby they enjoy. Members of Red Star football team and sports development officers from Argyll and Bute Council took part in the event.

2022: Rowan Paton Risby.

1982: Felicity Marnie Ranger, born on the same day as Prince William