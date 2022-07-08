Argyllshire Advertiser shinty round-up week 27

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There were important league wins for Glasgow Mid Argyll and Kyles Athletic, whilst Inveraray reached the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup final following the shinty action on Saturday July 2.

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Newtonmore 0

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup winners Glasgow Mid Argyll moved out of the relegation zone, securing their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Newtonmore in their noon throw-up at Peterson Park, Yoker.

GMA were without Oliver MacRae whilst Ewen Fraser and Ally McKerracher were both injured.

Newtonmore’s Max Campbell was banned.

John McNulty, who scored the cup final winner the previous week, made the difference once again with goals on 23 and 84 minutes.

His first came when he lost his marker and tucked the ball low in the corner of the net.

Then the former Glenorchy man slipped the ball by Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross following a good Brian Slattery run.

Kyles Athletic 2 Kilmallie 0

Kyles Athletic moved clear of the four teams battling relegation when they beat Kilmallie 2-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Roddy MacDonald and Andrew King returned for Kyles after missing the previous week’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final defeat to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

However, manager Robert Baxter only had 12 available players so he listed himself as their only substitute.

Kilmallie were missing the suspended Sandy Corrigan and travelled without regulars Robbie McFadyen, Innes Blackhall, Stuart Callison, Ben MacKinnon, Aidan Love and Jay MacLeod. Calum MacDougall made a welcome return from injury.

Robbie MacLeod gave Kyles the lead on seven minutes, turning home a rebound after Kevin Toye had saved with his feet.

Finan Kennedy made it 2-0 on 65 minutes. There was a scramble around the penalty spot and Sorley Thomson slipped the ball wide where Finan Kennedy sent it goalwards.

The ball seemed to get stuck between the keeper’s legs before spinning into the net.

Robert Baxter came off the bench to make a cameo appearance for the final 15 minutes, taking over from Sorley Thomson, who suffered a painful injury.

Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup – semi final

Inveraray 3 Strathglass 2

Inveraray won through to the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup final after beating Strathglass 3-2 in their 3pm throw-up at Jubilee Park, Ballachulish.

Allan MacDonald played in Fraser Watt to give Inveraray the lead on seven minutes with a quick-fire double from Lewis MacNicol on 36 minutes and another from Fraser Watt 60 seconds later making it 3-0.

Allan MacDonald was again the supplier for MacNicol’s goal, whilst Watt’s second was an effort from distance.

Strathglass fought back after the re-start, a brilliant volley from Ruaraidh Strachan making it 3-1 on 54 minutes, with Penri Jones cutting the deficit to a single goal with 15 minutes remaining.

Inveraray stayed in front though and now sit tight to find out their final opponents with Beauly and Skye scheduled to meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday July 16 and Col Glen awaiting the winners in the other semi-finals.

The final was scheduled to take place on Saturday July 23 but will be delayed.

Mowi South Division 1

Col Glen 5 Kyles Athletic 0

Col Glen remain top of the division after defeating the Kyles Athletic juniors 5-0 in their derby at Glendaruel.

Andrew MacVicar broke the deadlock on 33 minutes and the hosts put themselves in a match-winning position late in the half.

First, on 43 minutes, referee Craig Scott awarded Col Glen a penalty and Christopher Blair stepped up to score from the spot against his former club.

A minute later, Christopher Blair got his second goal of the game to make it 3-1 at the break.

Neily McNaughton on 67 minutes and Sandy Paterson on 76 minutes made the final score 5-0.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Bute 2

The Glasgow Mid Argyll second team and the Bute first team drew 2-2 in their 3pm throw-up at Peterson Park.

The islanders took the lead through Josh Cowan on eight minutes but Ross Brown on 37 minutes and Cailean MacInnes on 41 minutes turned the game GMA’s way.

Bute’s Marcus Planck made it 2-2 on 61 minutes and that’s the way it stayed until referee Alex MacVicar blew for time.

GMA stay second in the league, two points ahead of the islanders who have three games in hand.

Mowi South Division 2

Oban Celtic 5 Inveraray 1

The Oban Celtic second team were 5-1 winners in their match against the Inveraray second team at Mossfield on Thursday June 30.

The 7pm throw-up was just a couple of minutes old when Lennon Campbell scored from 10 yards to give the hosts the lead.

Pearce MacBeth added a second on seven minutes and Oban Celtic’s quick passing continued to create chances with Lennon Campbell completing his hat-trick with efforts on 11 and 32 minutes.

Inveraray’s Euan Donnan scored his fifth goal in four matches on 67 minutes but Joe MacVicar’s deflected effort three minutes from time made the final score 5-1.

Bute 2 Strachur-Dunoon 1

The Bute juniors came from behind to beat Strachur-Dunoon 2-1 at the Meadows.

Ian McLennan netted on 19 minutes to put Strachur-Dunoon ahead but goals before the break from Neil McKirdy on 39 minutes and William Boag a couple of minutes later mean the islanders stay fourth in the league.