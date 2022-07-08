Ardrishaig mixed pairs all set for National Finals
Ardrishaig bowlers Fiona MacLachlan and Tommy McCrae are on their way to Ayr.
Competing in this year’s Mixed Pairs, Fiona and Tommy won through after victory in the district final to book their place at the Bowls Scotland National Championships.
They will begin their quest for glory on the green against Crookston BC in the first round on Monday July 18, at the National Centre for Bowling, Northfield, Ayr.
All the best to them and all other Argyll bowlers competing at the national championships.