Around the Fairways

Lochgilphead Golf Club

On Saturday July 2 Lochgilphead Golf Club held their annual Gents Open Championship sponsored by STS (Simon Taylor Scaffolding).

Despite the rain showers 49 players entered the competition from the area and beyond.

Congratulations to this year’s net score Open winner Billy Kirkwood and runner-up Andrew Henderson from Tarbert.

Also congratulations to this year’s Seniors net score winner Graham Dick.

A hard fought scratch match was had between the Litster brothers, Duncan and Jimmy, with Jimmy coming out the better by a margin of only two shots and four shots better than third placed Peter McLean Jnr from Tarbert.

As a consolation Peter did manage to win the prize for the longest drive.

The prize for nearest the pin was won by Grant MacDougall on the 18th hole, although sadly he missed the birdie putt probably due to his excitement.

Lochgilphead Golf Club would like to give sincere thanks to all who contributed raffle prizes and food for the buffet – they know who they are.

Particular thanks to the following local businesses which without their contributions this event would be difficult to run efficiently or at all:

STS (Simon Taylor Scaffolding); MacColls – Ardrishaig; The Rumblin’ Tum; Johnny Law; Cafe 35; Ferguson’s Butchers; The Co-op; Lochgilphead Bowling Club; Gail Cook.

Tarbert Golf Club

Poor conditions failed to affect scoring at Tarbet Golf club’s Ladies Day Cup on Saturday with Seona Martin returning a great score of nett 63 to take the title.

Sheena Ferguson was second with a nett 65 and third was Rona Young at nett 66.

This Saturday the gents play the first round of the Archie MacNab Memorial Trophy, which is played in a Stableford format. Hopefully there will be a good turnout of members for this popular competition.

Photographs

NO AA27 golf: Lochgilphead GC Gents Open winners Billy Kirkwood, right, and Graham Dick.

NO_CC27_Tarbert GC_LadiesDayCup: Seona Martin, right, and Sheena Ferguson pictured after Saturday’s competition.