Mach1 drivers get ready to roll in South Kintyre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Rally enthusiasts are revving up already as the Mach1 Stages rolls into Machrihanish Air Base this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday and offers 95 stage miles on 99 per cent sealed top quality Tarmac over two days in the most picturesque part of the West Coast of Scotland.

Although it is one event, both days count separately for points for the Burnside Piling Scottish Tarmack Rally Championship and there will be an event draw for the £250 STRC Carnegie Gold Card tyre voucher on each day for all those registered in the Championship who start the event.

Mach 1 is also known for its friendly bunch of officials, marshals, scrutineers and locals.

Spectators will be welcomed back this year again entering via the West Park Fergus gate from 9am on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

The Rotary Club of Campbeltown will be assisting with directions to the appropriate parking area and although this year there is no charge for spectators on both days there will be a collection bucket on the gate for any gratefully received donations to a local charity.

For last minute accommodation requirements whether it be a bed in a building or motorhome/caravan pitch, contact David Hatrick by text or phone, on 07717130612.

As the team were heading down to the venue from Monday, anyone trying to get in touch is asked to be patient if trying to get in touch as it may take a little bit longer than usual for a response.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and championship updates by visiting www.dunfermlinecarclub.co.uk