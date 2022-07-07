Announcements – July 8, 2022

GOLDEN WEDDING

DAVIS – On July 5, 1972 at Lochend United Free Church, Dave to Isobel (née Galbraith).

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully after a short illness, with her family by her side, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 29, 2022, Lilian Cunningham Wright, in her 91st year, Ardconnel, Hutcheon Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Alex Campbell, much loved mum of Fiona and Stuart, dear mother-in-law of John and Mairi and a loving granny of Julie, Jennifer, Laura and Lindsey.

KERR-LIDDELL – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on June 30, 2022, Stiubhard Robertson Kerr-Liddell, in his 77th year, Craignahullie, formerly of the Hunting Lodge, Bellochantuy, devoted husband of Libby, proud father of Eyvoll, Rowan, Struan and Kirsty and a loving grandpa to his seven grandchildren. Stiubhard’s funeral will take place on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1.00 p.m. in the Free Church, Campbeltown. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m., travelling along the Esplanade, round the Cross, up Main Street and onto Longrow on the way to Patchan Cemetery. You are welcome to attend the service in the church and Patchan Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Stiubhard along our route. Family flowers only please.

MACINTYRE – Suddenly after a short illness, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on June 30, 2022, Agnes (Nan) MacIntyre, née Sinclair, in her 97th year, of 3 McCracken Court, Lochgilphead and formerly of 2 Tigh An Ur, Kilchrenan. Beloved wife of the late Eachann MacIntyre, much loved mother of Iain, Margaret and the late Jim. Loving Granny of Emma, Allan and Ewen, and great-granny of James, Finlay and Elsie. A respected mother-in-law. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Kilchrenan Parish Church on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 12noon thereafter to Kilchrenan Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, to PDSA.All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MACVICAR – Peacefully at home, 7 Argyll Court, Lochgilphead, on July 5, 2022, Flora (Mary Flora) MacVicar née Campbell, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald MacVicar. Loving mum of Mags, Iain, Archie and the late Issy. Adored Nana of Nicky, Victoria, Alix, Jessica, Callum and Katie and great-nana to Alexander. Dear sister to the late Archie, Morag and Peggy. A respected mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

MUNRO – Peacefully at home, after a short illness, with his family by his side, on July 5, 2022, Roddy Munro, aged 76 years, of 18 Sinclair Drive, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Elma McNiven, much loved Dad of Elizabeth and Kathleen, respected father-in-law of Gordon and Stewart. Adored Papa of Niven, James, Michael and Robyn. Cherished brother of Frances, Helen, Jock, Rosemary and the late Sandy. A dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, respected former work colleague and a very dear friend to many. Funeral Service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

SCOBIE – Peacefully at Cowal Community Hospital, Dunoon on July 2, 2022, Jane Cameron Scobie, nee Gray, in her 83rd year. Late of Ardenlea Care Home, Dunoon, and formerly of Caledonia, Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Scobie (Former Chief Engineer, Merchant Navy). A loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and sister-in-law. A very proud and cherished godmother. A good neighbour and a very loyal and kind friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, July 14 at 11.15am. Donations to RNLI. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMERON – The family of the late Colin wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and the wider community for the overwhelming kindness and support shown to them during this sad time. A special thanks to the team at Strachur Medical Practice for their care and attention, to Rev D. Wallace for a lovely service, Kate Paton for piping, Lynda, Chloe and the team at Caladh Funeral Services for their professional service, Woodland Florist, Eliot at Argyll Print & Design, Strachur and District and Dunoon Shinty Clubs and all those who helped with arrangements at the Memorial Hall. Many thanks to all who made donations. The sum of £1,260 was raised and will be split between the fund for an ECG Machine at Strachur Medical Practice and Cancer Research.

GRAHAM – The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and cards following the recent loss of Angus. Thanks to all who joined them at Ardrishaig Parish Church to bid him farewell. Thanks to David Carruthers for the lovely service and to the Grey Gull Hotel for providing the excellent purvey. We would also like to thank Stan Lupton, Funeral Director, for his kind and adept handling of all the arrangements. We are grateful for all donations which totalled £100, which will be sent to Erskine Hospital.

HALL – The family of Elizabeth Hall (Betty) would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind wishes, cards and flowers after Betty’s passing. A special thank you to all the carers, nurses and doctors at both the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and also Campbeltown Hospital for all the compassion and professional care given to Betty. The family would also like to thank Rev Lynn Peden, Kenny and Rhys Blair and also the Ardshiel Hotel.

IN MEMORIAMS

DICKSON – In loving memory of a dear sister and sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt, Agnes Paton (Nan), who died July 10, 2021.

Remembered every day.

– George, Georgie and family.

KERR – Precious memories of my husband John, who died on July 13, 2020

I picture a beautiful garden

and by the gate you stand

one day that gate will open

and you will take my hand

your loving wife

– Ishbel.

KERR – Precious memories of our Dad who died on July 13, 2020.

The world changes

from year to year

our lives from day to day

but our love and memories of you dad

will never fade away.

Love you

– Iona, John and Paul.

KERR – Precious memories of our Grampa who died on July 13, 2020.

I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new

I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part.

God has you in his keeping; I have you in my heart.

Love and miss you always

– Grampa, Peter-John and Feuna xx

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Archie, who died July 10, 2012.

Hard to believe it’s ten years since you passed away.

Forever in our hearts and thoughts you will always stay.

– Anna and family.

MCGEACHY-RENTON – In memory of Amanda McGeachy-Renton.

In everlasting memory of our most loved daughters, Mandy (Amanda) who died July 9, 2019 and Isabell, who died aged two and a half months, September 21, 1961.

Your hand we cannot touch or your face we cannot see

but you are in the sunshine and the soft breeze touching me.

The golden threads not broken and the bond we shared remains

and it will hold forever ‘till we meet again.

‘Ae fond kiss and then we sever, Ae farewell alas forever’

Loved and missed by mum, Cams, sisters and brother, your children and grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

MCNEILL – In loving memory of Jean Dunlop, who died July 10, 2020

A well loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In our thoughts you will stay

Loved and remembered every day.