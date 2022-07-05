Cycling champions sought

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Nominations have opened to recognise those that have contributed significantly to cycling.

The Cycling Champion of the Year Awards are Scotland’s national cycling awards and recognise the individuals and organisations that have contributed significantly to cycling at a local or national level in the last year.

The awards will be jointly presented by Cycling Scotland, Cycling UK, Scottish Cycling and Sustrans Scotland, with public nominations open until August 1 2022.

Members of the public are being asked to submit nominations using a newly streamlined nominating process across six categories: Visionary Champion, Community Champions for sport and recreation and for everyday cycling, Young Champion, Business Champion and Cycle Shop of the Year.

Christopher Johnson, Head of Education and Training at Cycling Scotland on behalf of the organising committee said: ‘With record levels of investment in active travel, and growing excitement ahead of the 2023 World Cycling Championships, this is a hugely exciting time for cycling in Scotland.

‘Cycling delivers huge benefits, not only to local communities but can also make a significant contribution to tackling wider global issues.

‘In previous years, we’ve celebrated those individuals, communities and organisations that have made a significant impact and we’re looking forward to receiving some excellent nominations in 2022.’