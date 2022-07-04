Your pictures – July 01, 2022
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Mid Argyll photographer Aileen Gillies watched the historic Vic 32 puffer sail from Crinan on Monday June 27 and got this lovely shot of the famous boat framed by the summer colours of the canal bank.