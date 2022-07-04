We remember
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
On June 12, the Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion held a service to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falkland war. There was a large public attendance. Photograph: Emma Irons