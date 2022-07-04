School clusters consultation ‘damaging council’s reputation’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The consultation process on major changes to education in Argyll and Bute carries a ‘serious risk’ of damage to the council’s reputation, a councillor has claimed.

Lomond North Councillor Mark Irvine has criticised the way the authority sought opinions on the proposed changes, which would see executive head teachers in charge of clusters of schools in the area.

Councillor Irvine made the comments at a meeting of the council’s audit and scrutiny committee on Thursday June 23.

He said: ‘I am not talking about the policy, but there is a serious risk of reputational damage to the council. This is being called into question by the media and social media.

‘I believe the process falls short of the highest standards we should be setting for ourselves, and should be considered by the committee going forward. I would invite comments and feedback.’

The council’s community services committee decided in June 2021 to pause the Empowering Our Educators plans amid concern over how the public was being consulted.

A public consultation process was then carried out in early 2022, with the results due for scrutiny by the committee in September.

The council’s head of customer support services Jane Fowler responded to Councillor Irvine’s comments: ‘This is a significant and large change project. I am not directly involved in it but I can take your concern back to the heads of the education service.

‘It is a collective decision by audit and scrutiny on what your programme would look like in the future.

‘I propose that we cannot answer these questions here and now, but your concerns will be noted and seek to come back to you after consultation with colleagues.’

Councillor Irvine then added: ‘My biggest concern is that we are being tried by the press and various bodies. I am sure a lot of members are aware of this and the council’s reputation is being significantly damaged.’

The committee’s chair Martin Caldwell replied: ‘Can I suggest that Jane will look into the matter and consult with her colleagues?

‘It is quite important if there is an issue about the quality of the public consultation and response to what has emerged from the community.’

A website dedicated to the Empowering Our Educators programme by the council currently consists of only one page with a holding message.

It reads: ‘The first consultation period for the proposed collective leadership model has now closed. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to input on the proposal.

‘The feedback and learnings will be vital in shaping the proposal before going to elected members for a decision.’