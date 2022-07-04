Overnight roadworks at Succoth

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A section of the A83 at Succoth is having the road surface improved with work getting underway on Tuesday July 5.

The improvements will see 880 metres of the A83 near Arrochar resurfaced.

The works are expected to take approximately 10 nights to complete, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Working hours are 7pm to 7am each night, excluding Friday and Saturday night.

To protect workers and road users, temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours.

All traffic management will be removed during the daytime; however a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be passing over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Representative for the North West, said: ‘We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the required work overnight and removing the traffic management during the day.

‘We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”’

For more information or to plan a journey visit www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscoltand.org.