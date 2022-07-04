Islay RNLI assist yacht off Gigha
The Islay RNLI all-weather lifeboat Helmut Schroder of Dunlossit II was requested to launch by Coastguard UK last Tuesday (June 28) at 12.30pm to a sail yacht three miles north of the island of Gigha.
The 45ft sail yacht was without steering and requesting assistance. Six volunteer crew were aboard the RNLI lifeboat and arrived on scene by 1.50pm. The yacht was towed to the nearest safe and suitable port at Crinan to moor safely.
With strong south easterly winds gusting 25-30mph, our volunteer crew took the decision to return to Port Askaig via the Gulf of Corryvrecken, north of Jura, working with the weather conditions. The boat was refuelled and ready for service by 6pm.