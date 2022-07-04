Holiday park coffee shop granted alcohol licence

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A coffee shop at Tarbert Holiday Park has been granted a premises licence to sell alcohol.

The plans for the Corranbuie Coffee Café were given the go-ahead by local councillors after assurances were given that residents would simply go back to their caravans after having a drink without driving anywhere.

An on-sales licence was granted from 11am to 10pm seven days a week, while off-sales will be from 10am to 10pm.

It is likely that the café will close from January to March.

The licence was granted at a meeting of the Argyll and Bute Licensing Board – its first composed of a new group of councillors after the elections last month – on Tuesday, June 27.

Owner Carolyn McDonald said: ‘I have a small coffee shop and am now deciding to apply for a licence. When people come here, it makes sense that they can get something to eat and drink.

‘It should be quite a sociable space. If they drive into the village, any parking is limited. If any people want to come up from the village, it is here for them too.’

Councillor Graham Hardie, of the Helensburgh Central ward, asked: ‘You mentioned the example of tourists coming in for a meal or a drink – is it overnight parking for campervans?’

Ms McDonald replied: ‘Yes, it is a touring site. I have no desire to be running a pub. Camping holidays are the type I go on, and it is nice to have something to eat and drink and go straight back to your caravan.

‘The numbers will be closely monitored and controlled. There will be a few options of beers and wines to have. The residents will be parked here and will not go anywhere else.’

Ms McDonald also confirmed, in response to a question from Lomond North councillor Mark Irvine that plastic drinking glasses will be used on site.