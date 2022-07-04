Big hearted carers plan sponsored sky dive

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Six Argyll care home workers will dive 10,000 feet from a plane to raise funds for the people in their care.

The staff members from Ardfenaig Care Home in Ardrishaig will perform a tandem sky dive on Saturday August 20 in the hope of raising £5,000 to buy a specialist interactive table for the home’s residents.

The multipurpose table can be used for a wide range of activities that include cognitive development apps, visual and audio sensory apps, reminiscing with old films, photos and music personal to each individual and can also be used as a webcam to host video calls between residents and their loved ones.

The table is portable so can be used in common areas or bedrooms and can be set up horizontally like a table or vertically for easy access.

Manager Nan Anderson said: ‘This is our first fundraiser of this size and it is solely the idea of our staff who are super keen to buy this for our residents.

‘These tables have been known to provide important regular mental stimulation, which could allow our residents to maintain skills for longer and to do it in a fun and playful way.

‘We are all very excited at the prospect of using it and seeing how much enjoyment our residents get from it.

‘The staff involved are a lot braver than me and I look forward to hearing all about it when they finish their jump in August. I will be watching with my feet firmly on the ground.’

Donations can be handed in to Ardfenaig directly, put in the donation boxes held in local shops or made via the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ardfenaig-residentialhome?utm_source=offline&utm_medium=qrcode&utm_term=J6myVReQ5