Argyll manufacturing firm to expand and create jobs

A £429,000 project to expand production and create new skilled jobs at an Argyll firm has secured up to £147,618 investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Midton Acrylics Limited is a specialist manufacturing company in Lochgilphead that already employs 43 people.

It has built a global reputation producing bespoke products from cast acrylic, metals and woods.

The company’s core market has been ‘deal toys’ and ‘financial tombstones’, produced for financial institutions to commemorate the conclusion of significant contracts or completion of deals.

It also manufactures trophies for nationally and internationally recognised ceremonies such as TV awards and NBA super-league awards in the USA.

More recently Midton has expanded into the interior design market, producing larger, one-off commissions such as furniture, sculpture and lighting fixtures.

The HIE funding will go towards the costs of new equipment that will enable Midton to increase both the size and quantity of its product range. This includes a large autoclave (for curing castings), a large capacity vertical machining centre, a 3m x 2m flatbed router, a nitrogen generator, digital saws, water jet cutters and digital UV printers.

As well as increasing turnover by almost £890,000, the project is forecast to create five full-time well-paid jobs within the next year.

Confirming the HIE investment, Morag Goodfellow, area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: ‘We have worked with Midton Acrylics for several years now, during which time the company has continually evolved, adapted and grown. It is now a very important employer in mid Argyll and contributor to the area’s economy.

‘This latest project by the company will strengthen this status, provide additional security for employees and create yet more jobs. I am very pleased we have been able to support the initiative and look forward to continuing to work with the team at Midton Acrylics.’

Craig Cameron, Midton Acrylics managing director, said: ‘We are delighted HIE is supporting us with this project. The planned expansion is the most significant and exciting investment project Midton has undertaken since it moved to the industrial estate in the early 90s.

‘Through the pandemic we put a lot of focus into diversification and sustainability, which has opened new opportunities in the design and arts sectors. The continued investment in larger and more advanced technology will ensure we can satisfy the demands of these markets and continue to create skilled jobs in Argyll.’

