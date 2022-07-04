Argyll and Bute’s school meals receive national accolade

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council’s schools catering service has received a prestigious quality award for the 10th year in a row.

The Soil Associations Food for Life award recognises food establishments that serve fresh, environmentally sustainable and ethical food, and this year Argyll and Bute’s accreditation also includes food served to pre-school children.

The council has worked with the Soil Association for several years to ensure the preparation, ingredients and practices meet the standards required to achieve bronze award status.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Education Councillor Yvonne McNeill said: ‘I am delighted that 125 of our schools and early learning centres have yet again met the criteria required to gain this prestigious award.

‘Our catering teams are wholly committed to providing our children and young people with nutritious, sustainably-sourced meals and they should be very proud of themselves.’

The council’s Policy Lead for Commercial Services Councillor Gary Mulvaney agreed: ‘The catering staff have worked really hard to achieve this and I am proud of their dedication to ensuring pupils have access to healthy, locally-sourced food.

‘This is not only benefitting the children – it is supporting our local food producers along the way.’