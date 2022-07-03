Mid Argyll raffle raises thousands for Ukraine

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An overwhelming response to a Mid Argyll fundraising event has raised thousands of pounds for people in war-torn Ukraine.

More than 90 prizes were donated by local businesses and individuals to the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine raffle, a generosity that resulted in more than £2,000 being raised for refugees and for citizens trapped in Ukraine.

Co-ordinator of the appeal, Nikki Thompson said: ‘We are delighted to say that an amazing £2,000.32 was raised through raffle tickets sales in support of Ukraine.

‘Our prize table was one of the biggest we’ve ever seen; thanks to the support of businesses far and wide, we had more than 90 prizes on offer.

‘We are grateful to everyone who has supported us over the last four months. Thanks to each and every one of you.’

The raffle winners were drawn by Councillor Dougie Philand, who officiated over proceedings on Tuesday June 21.

Nikki added: ‘The community once again has shown its support for the Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine campaign.’