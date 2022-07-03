Lochgilphead pupil writes to Ukrainian forces

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Soldiers in Ukraine have been sent a letter of support by an Argyll 12-year-old who wanted them to know he was thinking about them.

Danaidh MacKeachern, a pupil at Lochgilphead primary school, wanted to reach out to the troops fighting on the front line to offer them his support.

His mother Natalie turned to local appeal group Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine for help and they were only too happy to oblige.

Amanda Duffy Brown, group co-ordinator, spoke to the team’s military contacts in Ukraine and explained the situation and they were amazed and delighted that a youngster from Mid Argyll would even think about reaching out to them.

Danaidh’s letter is now en-route to the 1st company, 130th Batallion of Kyiv Territorial Defence (Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Shauna Brown from Tarbert took charge of Danaidh’s personal letter along with Scottish treats and a soldier’s birthday gift from the appeal group at the mobile post van in Lochgilphead last week.

Spokesperson for Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine Nikki Thompson said: ‘We’re hoping that Danaidh will receive a personal video call from the Ukrainian soldiers in the near future.’