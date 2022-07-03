Argyll and Bute gets its first trainee health psychologist

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A trainee health psychologist has been appointed for the first time in Argyll and Bute.

Giulia Spaltro has joined NHS Highland on a two-year contract funded by NHS Education for Scotland and Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

The new role will focus mainly on weight management and Type 2 Diabetes management and prevention working with both the public health and dietetics teams.

Prior to taking on the position in Argyll and Bute Giulia was an assistant psychologist at The Donaldson Trust in Edinburgh and has worked in social care for some time, supporting young adults with learning disabilities within her local community.

A spokesperson for the HSCP said: ‘Health psychology aims to understand patients’ changing thoughts, emotions and behaviour related to health, illness and healthcare.

‘Part of Giulia’s role is working with the dietetics team to introduce health psychology and patient support to weight management services.’

Giulia added: ‘I’m really enjoying my first few months in my new role, working closely with the dietetics team to tailor patient support.

‘It’s a very exciting opportunity, to develop on a professional and personal level.

‘I’m also really enjoying being based in the beautiful Argyll and Bute and I’ve got lots of trips planned in my spare time to get to know the area better.’