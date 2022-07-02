Inveraray return to their winning ways

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi National Division

Inveraray 3 Lochaber 0

Inveraray returned to their winning ways on Saturday June 25, scoring three times in the second half to beat Lochaber 3-0 at the Winterton.

Lochaber opened with a strong wind in their favour but were unable to make their advantage count.

Lewis MacNicol broke the deadlock on 58 minutes with his first goal of the season with Campbell Watt making it 2-0 on 67 minutes just after Fraser Watt’s penalty had been saved.

Campbell Watt then turned provider, finding his brother Fraser at the front post from a corner who shot across the keeper to make it 3-0 on 76 minutes.

Mowi South Division 2

Aberdour 1 Inveraray 2

Ewan Donnan’s brace helped the Inveraray colts beat the Aberdour colts 2-0 in their noon throw-up at Sliver Sands.

The game was just seven minutes old when Ewan Donnan’s superb strike from distance gave Inveraray the lead.

Robin Bremner levelled from close range on 37 minutes but Ewan Donnan got the winner for second-placed Inveraray, capitalising on a defensive lapse and finishing calmly from inside the ‘D’ with just 10 minutes remaining.

Ardnamurchan 2 Kilmory 0

Ardnamurchan stay top of the league after goals early in each half saw them beat third- placed Kilmory 2-0 at Strontian.

Aaron Mellis got Ardnamurchan off to a great start with a goal after two minutes and the second half was just a couple of minutes old when Duncan Gorman doubled their advantage.

Women’s Camanachd Association round-up

Women’s Camanachd Association national and regional fixtures took place on Sunday June 26.

Mowi National Division

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0 Badenoch 3

Kirsty Deans grabbed a second half hat-trick to give Badenoch a 3-0 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll in their 2pm throw-up at Yoker.

Glasgow Mid Argyll B P Tayforth P

The fixture between the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team and Tayforth will be rescheduled.