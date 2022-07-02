District news – July 01, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Strachur

A Cowal caravan park has been granted permission to increase its capacity to accommodate 13 more caravans and to form a boat storage area.

Strathlachan Caravan Park, by Strachur, will also be allowed to accommodate visitors on weekends all year round, instead of from April to October as per its previous planning permission 51 years ago.

The proposal was given the go-ahead by Argyll and Bute Council planning officers after its plans attracted no comments from the public.

No statutory consultees submitted any objections to the authority either. The additional caravan space will involve filling gaps between existing caravans rather than using any more land.

Plans for the boat storage area had previously been granted in 2006, but lapsed five years later with no action having been taken.

A council planning officer said: ‘The main focus of the application is the development of a boat storage area that would extend into the adjacent agricultural field beyond the north-eastern corner of the caravan park.

‘A new track is to be formed that would lead to the boat park, which would contain space for the storage of vessels on either side of the central track.

‘The occupancy of the caravans at the time of the original planning permission in 1971 was restricted to between April 1 and October 31, although there is evidence from 2001 that this had been extended to include weekend occupation outwith these dates.

‘The current application seeks to allow human habitation of the caravans for 12 months of the year with the exception of November, December, January and February within which the caravans would only be occupied on weekends between 6pm on a Friday and 6pm on a Sunday.’

The officer added: ‘The proposal does not involve the creation of 13 additional stances in a single group on an unused part of the park, but rather the infilling of gaps between existing caravans.’

Jura

Budding garden designers from Small Isles Primary School on Jura have won best wildlife garden in a national competition run by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Small Isles Primary School’s pocket garden was awarded a certificate of recognition. It retold a famous story with a twist, through its ‘Fantastic Bees and Where to Find Them’ design.

Schools developed environmentally friendly designs for a tiny garden telling a story, reflecting the themes of the 2022 Year of Stories, One Planet Picnic and Wildlife Gardening.

Education and Learning Officer for Keep Scotland Beautiful Nicola Davidson said: ‘I would like to say a huge congratulations to Small Isles Primary School for achieving a certificate of recognition in this year’s competition.

‘The pupils worked so hard to design and grow a pocket garden, telling a unique story.

‘This year’s competition encouraged children to tell their own stories, a wonderful part of our culture, through their garden designs.

‘We are delighted that schools and young people throughout Scotland found the benefits of this competition in learning, teaching and celebrating things that are important to them and their environment.

‘The Pocket Garden designs we received were practical, creative, challenging, sustainable and full of fun and meaning.’

Outreach Coordinator for Scottish Book Trust Ella McClellan, who was involved in the judging, said: ‘I was delighted when I was asked if I would help to judge this year’s Pocket Garden design competition, because it combines two things I feel really passionate about, reading and nature.

‘This lovely project brings both together, in a powerfully beneficial combination and I have really enjoyed ‘reading’ these garden narratives.

‘It has been exciting to see the creative experimental gardens in this competition, ones that are unique to the young people who have designed them.’

Gare Loch

A bid for planning permission for three houses in Clynder has been continued after councillors decided to seek more information on aspects of the site.

Paul Rodger’s plans for the construction at Peat Knowe, on Back Road, were recommended to be granted planning permission by an Argyll and Bute Council planning officer despite 17 objections from the public.

But members of the authority’s planning, protective services and licensing committee expressed fears over the potential for flooding and the impact on neighbouring properties, as well as vehicular access.

And it was decided to continue the process until the committee’s next meeting, which is due to take place in August, to seek further information on the stability of the site.

At a virtual meeting of the committee on Wednesday June 22 South Kintyre councillor John Armour said: ‘I looked at this on Google Maps. We have also seen pictures of the slope towards the gardens at other properties. I could not believe how dangerous that looks.

‘If there is any flooding then the whole bank could go. I am very wary of approving this unless we have absolute guarantees that it can be rectified. If I stayed in one of those houses I would be very concerned.’

Council planning officer Norman Shewan said: ‘Having been on the site I fully appreciate members’ concerns and local residents’ concerns, but officers have recommended a condition to be absolutely sure.’

The committee’s chair Oban North and Lorn councillor Kieron Green said: ‘The dilemma for me is that we can scrutinise the plans fully, but there could be an ongoing risk to neighbouring properties, and additional delays could prolong that.

‘I was minded to proceed with the suggestion we added an additional condition about ensuring plans were in place for stabilisation of the slop, but to otherwise grant planning permission. The exact wording of the condition would be between the chair and the vice-chair.’

But other councillors did not agree, and it was unanimously decided to continue the matter to the committee’s next meeting, due on Wednesday August 17.