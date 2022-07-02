Argyllshire Advertiser Leader Column – July 01, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

We have been living in strange times over the last couple of years with little to guide us through uncharted waters.

It was in this odd period that I began working with Colin Cameron.

Colin was the embodiment of The Argyllshire Advertiser and he was passionate about the community it served, partly because he was born and raised in Argyll, but mostly because he believed in community and its power to do good.

Through the pandemic Colin steered the paper through unprecedented challenges, often alone at the helm, but always reaching out to the community to tell its stories and represent its concerns, challenges and triumphs.

Working alongside Colin for 18 months felt like plain sailing thanks to his careful mentoring and cheery support. When the news of Colin’s death hit us last week many people described their reaction as being one of shock at his too sudden and too early passing.

His absence has left many of us feeling adrift, but energised to continue to work for the community he so diligently served.

Fiona Ross