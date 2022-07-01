Thought for the Week, July 1 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Last week we attended a special event in the life of any grandparent – our grandchildren’s school sports day.

Due to Covid, there had not been one since 2019, so it was the first sports day for the primary one to primary three children.

So much excitement. The sun shone. Lots of applause, laughter, photographs and videos. Everyone had fun.

The winners ran with their eyes on the finish, but I couldn’t help noticing some others looked around, got distracted and slowed down or stopped too soon.

The wonderful crowd of parents and grandparents cheered every runner in every race, continuing to clap until every child had crossed the line.

The Bible describes the Christian life as a race: not a sprint, but an obstacle course.

Circumstances can be distractions, slowing us down. Difficulties can make us want to quit.

As a human being, Jesus too faced challenging circumstances. The Holy Spirit helped him not to give up but to finish his race.

Now as the risen ascended King, Jesus gives us the gift of the Holy Spirit, so that with his help, we too can follow his example and keep going to the end.

As you run the race of the Christian life and at times find the going tough and want to slow down, or when you get distracted or feel like giving up, ‘fix your eyes on Jesus, on whom our faith depends from beginning to end’ (Hebrews 12.2).

He will empower you to keep going right to the end, where eternal life, the prize for being right with God through faith in Jesus, awaits you (2 Timothy 4.7-8).

Dr Rodger M Crooks, Free Church of Scotland, Lochgilphead and Tarbert.