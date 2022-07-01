Tarbert welcomes the return of its famous Seafood Festival
After two years of cancellations the Tarbert Seafood Festival will return this weekend with more entertainment, food stalls and festivities than before.
On Saturday July 2 this year’s Seafood Queen Keira Guy accompanied by her Princesses Caelyn Graham and Macey Fair will be crowned, marking the official start to the festival which will continue into Sunday July 3.
The village harbourside will be lined with food stalls and will play host to the famous Seafood Festival parade – the theme this year is ‘down on the farm’.
Street entertainers, cooking demonstrators and musicians will perform throughout the weekend, including a number of popular bands that will take to the stage at Beer on the Pier on Sunday afternoon.