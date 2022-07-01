Police report – July 01, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dangerous driving

The driver of a car that overturned after colliding with a wall in Ardrishaig has been charged with dangerous driving.

The incident happened at 6.30am on Thursday June 23 on the A83 and involved a black Hyundai. Police attended the scene and later charged the 54-year-old male driver with driving dangerously. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

A woman was spotted driving erratically before colliding with two cars and crashing into the verge at Kilmory roundabout on the A83.

Following the incident, at approximately 3.30pm on Friday June 24, the 63-year-old driver was charged with driving carelessly. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

At about 10.20pm on Thursday June 23 police stopped and searched a man in Smithy Lane, Lochgilphead. The 22-year-old was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis. He was issued with a recorded police warning.

Breach of bail

A man allegedly breached court bail conditions at Mackintosh Way, Lochgilphead by being out of his home address at 9.40pm on Tuesday June 21. Police arrested the 25-year-old and he was detained to appear at court. A report was sent to the procurator fiscal.

Threatening behaviour

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and resisting arrest. Following an incident at about 10pm on Tuesday June 21 at Wallace Way, Lochgilphead the man was detained to appear at court. A report was sent to the procurator fiscal.