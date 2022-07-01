Letters to the editor – July 01, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A taxing matter

The June 24 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser has a letter from Donald Cameron MSP full of praise for the Westminster Government’s handling of the fuel crisis.

Unfortunately, he fails to point out the ever-increasing tax-take on fuel.

Fuel duty on petrol is 52.95p per litre plus 20 per cent VAT on the pre-tax price plus 10.59p VAT on the Fuel Duty.

The RAC estimate that 45 per cent of the cost of fuel is tax. As VAT is charged on the basic price, the Government’s cut rises with the price of fuel.

Also, charging VAT on Fuel Duty, a tax on a tax, has to be the ultimate in Government greed.

David Hay, 12 Victoria Park, Minard

Scotland’s nursing greats

This year, the RCN in Scotland is launching our first RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards.

The awards shine a spotlight on the best of nursing – to recognise, highlight and celebrate the dedication and outstanding professional care of nursing staff across Scotland.

Nominations will be accepted over summer with the glittering awards ceremony taking place in the Grand Gallery in the national Museum of Scotland on St Andrew’s Night, November 30 2022.

There are 13 awards in total covering all aspects of nursing in NHS, social care and independent health and care services.

One of the key award categories is the People’s Choice Award, a wonderful opportunity for the Scottish public to thank a nurse, midwife or nursing support worker who has made a difference to their, or a loved one’s, care.

This is a fantastic opportunity to really celebrate nursing. Nursing staff are there for us throughout our life.

The evening in November will be the fitting culmination of the awards, but I know the process itself will shine a light on the best of nursing in Scotland.

All the nominations that we receive will demonstrate how nursing staff go the extra mile to provide high-quality nursing care day in, day out for the people of Scotland.

I know all of us have a story to tell about a nurse or nursing support worker whose skill, care and compassion made an impact. Please take 10 minutes to share your story and nominate today.

Nominations for the People’s Choice Award are open until Monday July 18 and can be made by visiting www.rcn.org.uk/ScotAwards and clicking on the People’s Choice Award.

Julie Lamberth, RCN Scotland Board Chair

Wills for Mary’s Meals

Today, more than 64 million primary school-age children miss out on an education around the world because of poverty.

Leaving a gift in your will, no matter how small, is a generous way you can help us bring hope to those desperately hungry children who often need to work or beg for food to survive.

With the promise of a daily meal in a place of education, Mary’s Meals is attracting hungry children into the classroom giving them the energy to learn how to read and write.

For children like 13-year-old Ballah from Liberia – who used to skip school – Mary’s Meals fills his stomach and is allowing him to gain a precious education so he can follow his dreams of becoming a doctor.

‘Food is important,’ he says. ‘Most days, I don’t eat breakfast and I feel so hungry I can barely study. After eating Mary’s Meals, I feel active.

‘When I qualify as a doctor, I’d like to stay in Liberia and teach others how to do the same.’

With a gift in your will, you can help us keep our promise to more than 2.2 million children in some of the world’s poorest communities who rely on our nutritious meals and will be giving children like Ballah the chance of a brighter future.

If you would like more information about leaving a gift in your will, please visit www.marysmeals.org.uk/will

Lori Cobley, partnership manager at Mary’s Meals

School clusters debate

Sir

It’s time to end this school cluster bùrach.

The ill-advised and harmful proposal by Argyll and Bute Council to reduce the number of head teachers in Argyll and Bute must be left on the ash heap of history by our council leadership.

This plan during an increasingly extended consultation process has been justifiably slated by parents, teachers and community councils in every corner of Argyll and Bute as well as Scotland’s largest teaching union.

I can say with great confidence that practically no one wants these changes, yet there seems to be an obsession in Kilmory with pressing on with this bùrach.

Now it’s time for those elected officials who hold leadership and policy positions to come out firmly and strongly against these changes and, if they can’t, they must explain why.

Members of the public in Argyll and Bute are frankly getting tired of this babe in the woods routine from some councillors who continue to pass the buck of responsibility on to others.

Do they support the overwhelming views of their constituents or do they side with the harmful plans conjured up by the bureaucrats of Kilmory?

Alastair Redman, Port Charlotte, Islay