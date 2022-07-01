Further delays for Lochgilphead’s front green transformation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Completion of the £1.5 million project to transform Lochgilphead’s front green has been delayed again with no exact date given for completion.

Work on the new public square, green space and play park began on May 31, 2021 after years of planning, consultation and a number of delays.

The target for completion had been April 2022, however in April Argyll and Bute Council announced that the handover would be pushed back to May.

In response to enquiries made this week by the Argyllshire Advertiser regarding a completion date the council predicted the opening would be some time ‘later this summer’.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are working hard with the contractors to complete the final touches to the front green.

‘Like similar construction projects across the UK, national supply chain issues and delays in delivering essential materials are having an impact on the schedule of works.

‘Contractors are making significant progress and will accelerate works once they receive materials, with a view to opening the front green later this summer.’

At the beginning of June nesting birds were highlighted as one reason for the delay to completing the project, however the council has now confirmed that these protected birds have moved from the site.

Speaking in June policy lead for economy and rural growth Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘Contractors are working hard to open the front green in the coming weeks, but due to nesting birds on the site, legal restrictions are in place. Some parts of the site have exclusion zones and work cannot continue until the nesting season is over. This only affects small areas of the front green.

‘Project contractors Hawthorn Heights has experienced issues with the availability and delivery of construction materials.

‘Despite significant national challenges, the project is making progress and will be a significant asset for the town.’