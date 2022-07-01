Council’s Gaelic school veto set for government intervention

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council officials’ rejection of a Gaelic medium education school in Argyll could see the matter being referred to the Scottish government.

Education chiefs’ refusal of a proposed new Gaelic school has been described as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘difficult to accept’ by proponents of the development.

The council is required by law to prepare a Gaelic language plan and it must be approved by the public body responsible for the Gaelic language in Scotland, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, however the board will not give its approval unless councillors vote to establish a Gaelic medium education school in Argyll.

The dispute was discussed at Argyll and Bute Council’s meeting on Thursday June 30 at which a detailed report prepared by council officials advised councillors not to cede to the Bòrd na Gàidhlig’s demands.

The report states: ‘If agreement can not be reached with the Bòrd na Gàidhlig the matter will be referred to Scottish ministers.’

At the meeting officers advised councillors that the new school proposal would be ‘potentially unaffordable’ and ‘would adversely affect the equity and inclusivity of the current provision leading to a worse outcome overall’.

However, a spokesperson for Bòrd na Gàidhlig told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘We have received the draft plan from Argyll and Bute Council and the team here at Bòrd na Gàidhlig has been working closely with officers in the local authority to reach agreement on outstanding issues including the establishment of a Gaelic-medium standalone school, which would build on the manifest success of Gaelic-medium in the local authority.

‘Agreement has not been reached with the local authority within the required timescale allowed by the Gaelic Language Act.

‘Accordingly, when agreement has not been reached between Bòrd na Gàidhlig and a public authority within the statutory timescale of two months, a referral would be made to Scottish ministers.’

At Thursday’s meeting councillors were told that the council’s Learning Estate Strategy, contains no provision for a new Gaelic school.

The report added: ‘There is no provision in any capital plan for a Gaelic school and there is a lack of certainty around the council’s ability to recruit to and provide the revenue funding for the additional staffing complement that would be required to run a Gaelic school.’

Speaking before Thursday’s meeting Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand said: ‘I find the decision to refuse a Gaelic medium school in Argyll difficult to accept, particularly when the leader of the council is from Islay and speaks Gaelic.

‘We want to hold on to the traditions of our ancestors and I find this quite unbelievable.’

Bòrd na Gàidhlig claims that other councils have created Gaelic medium education schools with positive results.

The spokesperson said: ‘We always work to support local authorities in the delivery of new and better opportunities for families in Gaelic-medium – opportunities that are affordable and inclusive – and standalone Gaelic-medium schools are already extremely successful in Fort William, Portree, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

‘We continue to seek an agreement with Argyll and Bute regarding the next steps in developing Gaelic-medium education in the next five years.’

However, council officials are adamant that the proposal is unworkable in Argyll and Bute.

The report presented to Thursday’s meeting states: ‘The demands of establishing a 3-18 [years] school building in Argyll and Bute will place significant and potentially unaffordable cost pressures on both capital and revenue budgets, thus reducing funds available to delivering on other statutory education functions and, if delivered in that economic environment, would adversely affect the equity and inclusivity of the current provision leading to a worse outcome overall.

‘The council wishes to focus its finite resources on the quality of Gaelic education services rather than on buildings.’