Ambulance service award for Tayvallich’s heroic Lewis

A young Tayvallich boy has been honoured for his heroic actions when his younger sister suffered a seizure and had to be airlifted to hospital.

On Friday June 24 Lewis Oswald, 11, was awarded a Certificate of Commendation from the Scottish Ambulance Service in a presentation at the village primary school.

The award was in recognition of Lewis’s bravery and quick thinking on the night of April 16 when he was at home with his seven-year-old sister Jenna when she had a seizure.

Immediately realising how serious the situation was he woke their mum, Fiona, and then called 999.

Lewis’s phone call at about midnight went through to Sarah Dawn Williams, based at the Scottish Ambulance Service’s East Ambulance Control Centre.

While staying on the phone with the call handler, Lewis relayed instructions to Fiona, as an ambulance was dispatched.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent paramedic Billy MacAffer and technician Neil Newman from Lochgilphead ambulance station as well as air ambulance crew Colin Hird and Aleksander Skwarek, of Helimed 5.

At the presentation at Lewis’s school he was given a certificate from Scottish Ambulance Service’s Gordon McNeill, who is part of the National Risk and Resilience Department’s incident command training team.

While he didn’t attend the incident, Gordon heard of the heroics of Lewis and arranged a certificate to be awarded.

Gordon said: ‘Actions by people at the scene can sometimes make all the difference during an emergency and that’s exactly what Lewis did that night.

‘He supported his mum and sister through what must have been a very distressing experience.’

Speaking before the presentation Lewis’s mum Fiona Oswald said: ‘We are so amazed and so proud of Lewis – especially because he had to step out of his comfort zone.

‘He is a very quiet boy and for him to be on the phone to anyone is a big deal.

She added: ‘I looked after her while he relayed messages to me. He stayed so calm. I could not have done it without him.’

Jenna was then airlifted to The Royal Hospital for Children at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she was non-responsive for four hours, but has since made a good recovery.

Lewis’s dad Graham Oswald explained that Jenna has suffered two seizures and has had to be airlifted to hospital both times, however, numerous investigations have not explained the cause of her seizures.

He said: ‘The tests have not shown up anything that could be causing the seizures, which is a worry, but the good thing is that Jenna has recovered well and is doing fine.’

At the presentation Liz Lees, Lewis’s grandmother, added that the whole family was incredibly grateful to the ambulance service, and Jenna and her family have raised approximately £2,500 for Scotland’s charity air ambulance.

Tayvallich Primary School head teacher Alison Ralston said: ‘We are so very proud of Lewis. He displayed all the qualities of being a responsible citizen that we encourage in our pupils.’