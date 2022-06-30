Police appeal for caution after motorcyclist is killed at Cairndow

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A 48-year-old man was killed last week near Cairndow when the motorbike he was riding was in a collision with a lorry.

Following the fatal crash police are appealing for information and calling for all road users to be exercise caution, particularly around motorcyclists, who they have described as being more vulnerable.

The incident happened on the A815 near its junction with the A83, south of Cairndow on Monday June 20 and involved a black Yamaha FZS1000 motorbike and a blue Volvo FH540 lorry.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.

The road was closed for around four hours whilst a full collision investigation was carried out and re-opened around 6pm.

Sergeant Douglas Scott of Glasgow Road Policing Unit said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

‘I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or a group of motorcyclists travelling north on the A815 prior to the crash to get in touch.

‘I would urge anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.’

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1853 of 20 June.

On Saturday June 25 an appeal issued by Police Scotland said: ‘In the summer months, we see an increase in the number of cars and motorcyclists travelling as visitors flock to beauty and tourist hot spots.

‘Road policing officers are asking all road users to be responsible and keep each other safe, with a particular focus on motorcyclists who are more vulnerable.’

Deputy head of road policing Superintendent Stewart Mackie, who is also a motorcylist, added: ‘We speak to motorcyclists and other road users all year round, but as the better weather arrives, there is a real focus on motorbike safety and educating all drivers.

‘My plea to other riders is a straightforward one – get home safely. I have bitter experience of attending fatal collisions over the years and we must all be cautious on bends, especially left hand bends and think twice before every single overtake.

‘I understand the pleasure of being on a bike and exploring Scotland, but there’s nothing more important than returning home to your loved ones safe and well. Every road user needs to play their part.’

More than 85 per cent of all collisions involving motorbikes happen in rural areas, during the daytime and in good weather. More than 500 riders are seriously injured or killed across the country each year.