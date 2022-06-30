MACPool’s sponsors celebrated with seascape mural

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll’s community swimming pool has celebrated its successful refurbishment with the completion of an artistic fundraising scheme.

The Sponsor Our Seascape campaign was a community fundraising initiative to recognise individuals, families and groups who supported the redevelopment of the MACPool in Lochgilphead. Donors were able to sponsor a sea creature on a striking mural at the building’s entrance.

At the launch on Friday June 24 John Gurr, chair of Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Ltd, said: ‘Today we welcomed back our previous chairs, Kim Ritchie and Sue Hillman, to unveil our new seascape wall.

‘The initial idea and design concept was the brainchild of Mary Stewart our project officer and the stunning final design and artwork was created by our very own artist and shift supervisor, Laura Clark.’

The campaign was run alongside business sponsorship and raised a total of £60,000 for items in the MACPool’s new café, changing village and soft play area.

Kim said: ‘It is so exciting to see the project that past and present members of MACEL have been working on for so many years coming to fruition.

‘Everyone at MACPool has worked really hard to deliver this excellent new facility for our community.’

MACPool manager Fiona MacAlpine added: ‘We would like to thank the community once again for their continued support, and if you have sponsored a sea creature please come and see your name on the wall, we also have a number of anonymous donors and we have recognised them by the way of blank sea creatures.

‘We have had a great start since reopening the pool; it has never been so busy, and the soft play and café are also proving to be very popular.’