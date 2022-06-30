Emergency Service Volunteer of the Year is Jura’s Donald Ewen

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Isle of Jura’s special police constable has won the 2022 Emergency Service Volunteer of the Year award.

Donald Ewen Darroch MBE’s latest accolade was announced by Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police on Friday June 24 following 26 years of service on his native island.

A police spokesperson said: ‘He won the Emergency Service Volunteer of the Year this year for his outstanding service to the Special Constabulary and for his part in a mountain rescue incident on Jura last year, which saw him on duty and working alongside partner agencies for more than 20 hours, searching for overdue hillwalkers, in what was ultimately a successful conclusion.

‘He has lived on Jura all his life and his local knowledge is second to none.

‘He is a highly valued member of the Police Scotland team covering Islay and Jura, often attending incidents in the first instance until Islay-based officers can travel to Jura.’

Donald Ewen’s services to policing, and to the island, were also recognised with the award of the MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2019.

With the nearest regular police officers based on Islay, Donald Ewen is often the first point of contact when islanders need help, and has been involved with a huge range of incidents, from mountain rescues to knife crime and road traffic incidents.

When officers have to travel from Islay or the mainland, he often accompanies them on their duties.

The special constable has two sons who are both full-time officers with Police Scotland.

Donald Ewen said: ‘Because I’m the only officer permanently based on the island, I’ve got to do a lot more than many other specials ever would.

‘I’ve been called out to situations that a special constable in another location would possibly never experience, but also got to assist with major events like royal visits, and the World War One commemorations on Islay.’

He added: ‘I think people on the island often appreciate having a well-known face to deal with, especially in situations where I’ve had to deliver bad news.’