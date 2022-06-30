Clean sweep returns European Piping title to Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It was a unanimous decision that saw Inveraray and District Pipe Band retain the European Championship title on Saturday June 25.

On a hot and sunny day at Bught Park in Inverness all four judges awarded the Grade 1 title to the reigning champions, during the prestigious event that made a welcome return after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inveraray and District won the Grade 1 category convincingly with four first-place rankings from the European Pipe Band Championships judges.

Scottish Power took second place, while Field Marshal Montgomery came third.

Saturday’s success for the Argyll musicians followed the band’s win of the first major competition of the season at Greenock where they won the British Championships.

Speaking after the European Championships Inveraray and District Pipe Major Stuart Liddell told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘We were obviously very happy with the win – and especially getting first places from all four judges, but I was happier about the way the band played and the improvement in the performance from the last contest.

‘We are now looking forward to a more relaxed outing at Inveraray Games on July 19 before the Scottish Championships at Dumbarton at the end of that month.

‘Then it’s on to the pre-Worlds concert in the Royal Concert Hall on August 10 before the Worlds at the end of that week.’