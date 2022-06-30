Announcements – July 1, 2022

DEATHS

HOUSTON – Jeremy. Born Trowbridge, April 15, 1945, East Lodge Kilmartin, Lochgilphead PA31 8QF, died peacefully at The Jubilee Hospital, Glasgow on June 11, 2022. Husband to Sally (died in 1992). Married Pauline, 1996. Father to Anna and Charlie, stepfather to Audrey, grandfather to Henry, Olivia and step-grandfather to Stephanie, Laura and Dean. Celebration to be held at Cardross Cemetery and Crematorium, Dumbarton, G82 5HQ on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 1.15pm, then to The Commodore Inn 112-117 West Clyde Street, Helensburgh G84. No flowers. Please send donations to: Maggie’s Centre https://www.justgiving.com/Anna-Houston1

MCMILLAN – Jennifer. On June 24, 2022, peacefully at Midpark Hospital, after a long illness, Jennifer McMillan, née Dargie, of Thornhill, beloved wife of Donald and a dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, granny and great-granny. Service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries, on Thursday, July 7 at 2.00pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia Scotland and Midpark Hospital can be given at the service in memory of Jennifer.

WILKIN – Peacefully at home, 16b Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, on June 25, 2022, Agnes Morrison McGeachy Gilchrist McKinven (Nancy) in her 91st year, dearly beloved wife of the late John Alan Wilkin, much loved mum of Kathryn, Alan and the late Andrew, mother-in-law of Duncan (Dokey) adored granny of Lindsay, Morven, Gordon, Ross, Alice and Saul, treasured nanny of Aimee, Niamh, Aida, Maddison, Dochaidh and Charley and a much loved sister and aunt.

IN MEMORIAMS

HARRISON – In loving memory of our mum and granny Sandra, who passed away on July 1, 2018.

Always in our thoughts.

– Andrew, Helen and family.

MACAULAY/WILSON – In loving memory of our beloved Rhona, who passed away on July 4, 2017.

Loved, remembered and missed every day.

– From her loving family.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of a dear mother, Catherine, who died July 2, 2016.

Always in our thoughts.

– From the family.

MCFARLANE – Gordon, loving son of Mhairi and the late John, loving brother of Liz and uncle, who fell asleep on June 23, 2012.

In our thoughts you will stay

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum, Liz and boys.

MCGEACHY – In loving memory of my partner Christine, passed away June 28, 2021.

Your presence I miss

Your memory I treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Leslie xxxxx