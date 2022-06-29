Scottish champ triumphs at Argyll Rally

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Five-times Scottish Rally Champion David Bogie stormed to victory at the Dunoon Presents Argyll Rally on June 24 and 25.

Bogie teamed up with co-driver Cammy Fair for the first time and, despite a slow start through the tricky Dunoon Town street stage, eventually finished more than a minute ahead of nearest rivals David Henderson and Chris Lees.

Michael Binnie and Claire Mole rounded out the top three in their Mitsubishi Evo IX.

More than 140 of the UK’s best sealed-surface drivers assembled in Dunoon to tackle two days of all-action rallying around the Cowal Peninsula.

The popular event ran for a second year on the region’s closed roads after previously running as a forest-based event and was buoyed by inclusion in the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship, Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, SD34 MSG Stage Rally Championship, AS Performance North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship and the HRCR Mini Sport Cup.

The prestigious event would kick off with two stages around the Dunoon town centre itself on Friday evening and whilst only short, it would also test drivers to the limit with several coming unstuck on the tricky opener.

It would be Mark Kelly/Will Atkins who led the way in their Fiesta R5 although the top five were only separated by three seconds.

Two more stages followed that night and as darkness fell, the leader board began to change.

Kelly would go fastest in the third test and the first proper moorland stage but would leave the road on the last stage of the evening, promoting Bogie into the lead as crews headed into the overnight halt.

Eight arduous stages followed on Saturday, but with the benefit of daylight Bogie did all he needed to coax the impressive MINI WRC through the lanes and to victory; his second win of the season and taking maximum Scottish Rally Championship points to boot.

Henderson grabbed a handful of fastest time but could not quite live with Bogie on the day to take second and top scorer in the Asphalt Rally Championship.

Binnie admitted to struggling with Friday night’s stages but returned a giant-killing performance in his ageing Mitsubishi Evo to grab third.

Freddie Milne/Patrick Walsh briefly sat in second on Saturday before a spin cost them some time, taking fourth in their Fiesta R5.

Rory Young/Allan Cathers couldn’t quite match their Jim Clark Rally pace to take fifth in their Fiesta Rally2 whilst Gordon Morrison/Hannah Davison rounded out the top six in their Fiesta R5.

Local heroes Calum and Laura MacLeod were also able to secure a finish in their Ford Escort MK2, the Argyll residents taking 63rd overall after starting in 106th place.