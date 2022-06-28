Knapdale tree-felling sparks heated debate

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans to clear sections of woodland in Knapdale have sparked opposition from a group of residents living nearby.

The locals claim that scheduled felling in forests in Coille-Bharr and Dunardry between Tayvallich and the Crinan Canal will be detrimental to the area’s resident beavers and that it will have a damaging impact on Knapdale’s ecology and tourism as well as adding to carbon emissions.

Nick MacIneskar from Tayvallich has organised a public meeting on Saturday June 25, which will be attended by Mid Argyll Councillor Dougie Philand, to discuss concerns, many of which he has raised with Forestry and Land Scotland.

He told The Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘I was aware that Coille-Bharr was due to be felled in 2020. This was delayed due to lockdown.

‘I have several times approached Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and each time I have received responses which attempt to railroad my concerns and did nothing to ease them.

‘We cannot afford the time it takes for a new forest to mature. Coille-Bharr was last felled in 1985.

‘By the same token, it won’t be able to sequester the amount of CO2 it does today until 2059 – bad news for the environment and bad news for global warming, notwithstanding the blight it will bring to our countryside.’

Nick is among a number of residents to have contacted FLS with concerns and they have each been given a detailed response from the organisation.

A spokesperson for FLS told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘We have responded to several members of the public with detailed information about our planned and entirely routine operations in the area.

‘We always welcome the opportunity to explain and clarify the work that we do and will continue to inform the local community as we develop and progress our plans.’

Regarding worries about the beaver population Susannah Hughes of FLS responded: ‘The lodges for the two beaver families using Loch Coille Bhar are on the opposite bank to the felling, or at the opposite end of the loch, so there should be no disturbance impact from the operation.’

She also explained that the planned felling would remove the non-native trees and replace them with species more favoured by beavers.

She added: ‘FLS intends to restore the area between the forest road and the loch to Scottish rainforest habitat; once prevalent throughout much of Knapdale and made up of numerous native deciduous trees such as birch, rowan, oak and hazel – all favoured food species for beavers.’

However, Nick’s concerns are not solely for the native wildlife, but also for the visual and ecological impact of the felling.

He said: ‘Our visitors do not holiday here to view bare hills. The amenity and wildlife of Coille-Bharr and Dunardry play a significant role in attracting visitors to the villages of Tayvallich, Crinan and Cairnbaan. The area has already suffered significant felling and we cannot afford yet more.

‘The planned clear-felling will remove a valuable carbon sink. Research has shown that preventing the felling of just one hectare of existing woodland would avoid 100 tons of carbon emissions. Also, modern felling techniques use heavy plant that create lasting damage to the forest floor and natural regeneration cannot occur under such circumstances or will take much longer.’

FLS responded: ‘We appreciate that forestry activity can have a temporarily stark visual impact on the landscape. However, the nature of forestry is such that this is unavoidable.

‘The carbon locked up in felled trees is not lost, but is instead transformed in to a wide range of timber or fibre-based products, to all intents and purposes making emissions work for us, rather than against us.

Susannah added: ‘Many of the young native woodland areas in Knapdale have been harvested using large forestry machines and have gone on to successfully regenerate naturally into flourishing habitats supporting many key species, including beavers.’