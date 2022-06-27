Water safety highlighted for Crinan Canal at Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scottish Canals is encouraging the people of Argyll to avoid jumping into the water at Ardrishaig as part of the #CanalCareful summer campaign which launched on June 20.

The 2022 campaign is focused on younger children and families, to educate and inform of the dangers of Scotland’s canals, and to encourage children to enjoy the canals responsibly.

Scotland’s canals are enjoyed by many, from walkers and paddlers to boaters and cyclists, attracting more than 20 million visits throughout the year, and summer is a particularly popular time to enjoy the waterways.

While the canals and reservoirs may look inviting on a warm day, open waters can harbour a number of hidden dangers which children may not be aware of.

The summer safety campaign features schools’ resources and worksheets, as well as a social media campaign which uses three mascots – Kind Kingfisher, Daft Duck and Healthy Hedgehog – to raise awareness of the dangers and encourage #CanalCareful behaviour.

Scottish Canals has reached out to all primary schools located near the Crinan Canal to share resources and key safety messages which have been developed in line with the wider Water Safety Scotland Group messaging around drowning prevention.

Chief executive at Scottish Canals Catherine Topley said: ‘Whilst we enjoy welcoming many more walkers, cyclists and boaters to the canals and towpaths during the summer months, Scottish Canals encourages safe and responsible use of these shared spaces.

‘We hope children are inspired by Kind Kingfisher, Daft Duck and Healthy Hedgehog, encouraging them to behave safely on the canals as they learn of the hidden dangers on our inland waterways.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto also welcomed the campaign and added: ‘Encouraging people to be more aware of water safety – particularly during the hotter months when the canal may look inviting – is critical to reducing accidental drownings and other incidents which occur in the water.’

According to Scottish Canals, the calm surface of the canals can disguise unseen dangers in the water such as silt build-up, hidden objects, and strong underwater currents.

Due to varying depths of the canals, the water itself can remain very cold even on a warm and sunny day, which can cause a cold-water shock if someone is immersed too quickly.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to talk about the risks of water with children, and always accompany those under 16 when spending time near an open body of water. Pet owners are advised to keep pets out of canals too.

A Scottish Canals spokesperson added: ‘During the summer season, Scotland’s canals are busy with boat movements and the movement of operational structures, such as bridges and locks. These active transport routes need to be kept clear for passage and individuals should keep this in mind when enjoying the waterways.’